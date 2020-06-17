Horizon Forbidden West Coming To PS5 In 2021

In a newly released trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, Game Director Mathijs de Jonge has confirmed that the highly anticipated PS5 sequel is on track to launch sometime in 2021. The video has been embedded above for you all to check out while a brief description of the game is included below.

Horizon Forbidden West is an action role-playing game with a third-person perspective. A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she travels to a post-apocalyptic San Francisco, the Yosemite Valley, and several other locations in order to save the world overrun by dangerous machines.

Horizon Forbidden West was first revealed during the PS5 reveal event last Thursday. The trailer above offers more insight into how the sequel will be improved upon thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5. One of the major talking points coming out of last week’s event revolved around release dates and launch window games. Today’s news confirms that Horizon Forbidden West will launch next year and future news updates on the game as well as the Horizon Zero Dawn comic book and board game will be shared on Guerrilla Games Twitter account using the #BeyondTheHorizon hashtag.

