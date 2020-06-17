Because the gaming industry has advanced massively in the last few years, there is no doubt that there are tons of fun PC games for 2020 that you must try out. The technology-enabled game providers to create cutting-edge graphics and unique gameplay, all of which have exceeded the expectations of gamers by a milestone.

Since there are plenty of games to choose from, we decided to weigh in on the debate and pick a few games which we think are essential for you to try this year. From the latest casino games to the best action game, we’ll try to cover as many online and offline games as possible. Let’s start.

Online Games

When it comes to trying online games, nothing beats online casinos. Due to technological advancement, all of the best casino games have been made available online. To make things even better, online casinos hold many advantages over the traditional land-based gambling facilities.

Game providers have made these games very unique which is why they are featured on our list as some of the most fun PC games for 2020. Online casinos are also fully optimized for mobile use, and some of them even have apps as a way to make access even easier.

Players gain anonymity, are rewarded very often, and they have hundreds (sometimes even thousands) of games to choose from. To make things even better, casino sites are extremely safe to play at, they accept numerous currencies and payment methods, and are available 24/7/365 at any place. All you need to do to access them is to register (a process that lasts just a minute) and have a stable Internet connection.

Offline Games

As far as playing offline games goes, our top 3 picks as the most fun PC games for 2020 are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Need for Speed: Heat. Jedi: Fallen Order tops the shortlist as the best game and one that you should try out, especially if you are a fan of the Star Wars Saga. But, if you are into first-person-shooter games, then the remastered version of COD: Modern Warfare is one that you need to play right now.

The third pick goes for all the petrolheads and fans of racing games. NFS: Heat overcame many disadvantages that the previous installments had, which is why it exceeded the expectations of many gamers.