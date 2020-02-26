Jordan Peele’s Candyman Teaser Dares You To Say His Name

Written by on    

Jordan Peele, producer and co-writer of 2020’s Candyman, has released the first teaser via Twitter. Teasing fans with the classic Candyman line…”Candyman,” five times to summon the hook-handed killer.

Peele also revealed that Twitter users can post a tweet that includes “#Candyman” five times to have the sneak peek sent directly to their feed.

As seen above the six-second teaser features our first look at Candyman’s infamous hook, as well as a blood-curdling scream from star Teyonah Parris.

About The Author
Dana Abercrombie Entertainment Editor / Media Liaison
Leave A Comment