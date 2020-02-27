Free Games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold Announced

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 4:44 pm

Sony and Microsoft have both announced their slate of March 2020 free games available to subscribing PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

PlayStation Plus members will receive two titles, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, available to download from Tuesday, March 3, until Monday, April 6.

PS Plus members can download the multiplayer experience Predator: Hunting Grounds with a weekend trial starting Friday, March 27. The trial weekend will run from 5 p.m. PST on March 27 to 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 29. PS Plus subscription is required to play.

PS Plus members can still download February’s lineup, BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and the PS VR shooter Firewall Zero Hour until Monday, March 2.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive four free games — two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 — as part of the Games with Gold Program.

On Xbox One, starting March 1, Xbox Live Gold members can download Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season until March 31. Then on March 16, members can download the platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero which will be available until April 15.

On Xbox 360 and Xbox One via Backward Compatibility, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 will be free for Xbox Live Gold members from March 1 to March 15. Sonic Generations will then be available to download from March 16 to March 31.