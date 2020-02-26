WWE’s Animated Movie Makes A Rumble

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 1:29 pm

Paramount Pictures has released the official Rumble trailer and poster for the upcoming animated feature where monsters are global wrestling superstars and one unlikely champion is stepping into the ring.

In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion.

Rumble stars Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer.

Rumble will release in theaters on January 29, 2021.