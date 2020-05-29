Leaked Official PlayStation Magazine Reveals The 38 Games Coming to PS5

While PlayStation 5 is months away from being release, it is rumored there are at least 38 games already planned for the new console.

Hopefully to be officially announced the June Sony event, Sony has yet to reveal the price and image of their upcoming console.

However, according to leaked pages from an upcoming issue of Official PlayStation Magazine (via PlayStation LifeStyle) there are at least thirty-eight games coming to the PlayStation 5 (some already announced) throughout this year and hoping 2021,.

Check out the full list of confirmed PS5 games and their release years below.

A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home (ETA 2021) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (ETA 2020) Battlefield 6 (ETA 2021) Chorus (ETA 2021) Cygni All Guns Blazing (ETA TBA) Dauntless (ETA TBA) DiRT 5 (2020) Dragon Age 4 (ETA TBA) Dying Light 2 (ETA TBA) FIFA 21 (ETA 2020) Godfall (ETA TBA) Gods & Monsters (ETA TBA) Gothic Remake (ETA TBA) Madden 21 (ETA 2020) Moonray (ETA Summer 2021) MicroMan (ETA TBA) NHL 21 (ETA 2020) Nth’O Infinity Reborn (ETA February 2021) Observer System Redux (ETA 2020) Outriders (ETA 2020) Path of Exile 2 (ETA 2020) PsyHotel (ETA TBA) Quantum Error (ETA 2020) Rainbow Six Quarantine (ETA TBA) Rainbow Six Siege (ETA TBA) Redo! Enhanced Edition (ETA 2020) Scarlet Nexus (ETA TBA) Sniper Elite 5 (ETA TBA) Soulborn (ETA Late 2021) Starfield (ETA TBA) The Elder Scrolls 6 (ETA TBA) The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (ETA 2021) The Sims 5 (ETA TBA) Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 (ETA 2020) Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (ETA TBA) Warframe (ETA TBA) Watch Dogs Legion (ETA TBA) WRC 9 (ETA 2020)