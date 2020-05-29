News PC PlayStation Xbox

Fast & Furious Crossroads Gameplay Trailer & August Release Date Revealed

by Dana Abercrombie0

BANDAI NAMCO, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios have released a first look at the Fast & Furious Crossroads gameplay, showcasing the single-player story mode for the upcoming action game set in the Fast & Furious universe. The game will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM on August 7th.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe — with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman — in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations, including Athens, Barcelona, and Morocco. Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: DiscoveryThe Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (BillionsJohn Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Fast & Furious Crossroads Pulling Off Another Job Next Spring ...

Fast & Furious remains one of the most beloved franchises of all time and continues to innovate in extraordinary ways,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms, previously. “Fast & Furious Crossroads is an authentic experience that stays true to the series by amplifying the signature elements that fans love – a star-studded cast, high-stakes story, over-the-top action, deep family ties and, of course, fast cars.”

Fast & Furious Crossroads puts players in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious franchise. Packed with gadgets, death-defying heists and iconic vehicles, as well as an authentic storyline and non-stop cinematic-style action. Fast & Furious Crossroads will deliver gameplay both in single-player story mode and an unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode.

Players will travel from the streets of exotic locales to the murky world of international espionage, pulling off high-speed heists and stunts as they battle to take down a new threat.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

Final Fantasy VII Remake Is April 2020’s Best-Selling Game

Dana Abercrombie

BlizzCon 2020 Cancelled, Assures Fans “We Will Meet Again”

Dana Abercrombie

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Will Release This Year

Dana Abercrombie