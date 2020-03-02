Mark Ruffalo In Talks to Appear As The Hulk/Bruce Banner in Disney+’s She-Hulk Series

Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, announced in 2019 the origin story of Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series.

The news also broke that Jennifer Gao will be the head writer on the series. Her credits include, Ricky and Morty (including the Emmy-winning “Pickle Rick” episode) and Silicon Valley.

It is rumored to start filming in Atlanta this July and Mark Ruffalo revealed at Chicago’s C2E2, he’s been in preliminary talks with Marvel to appear in the She-Hulk series as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

As explained in the comics, Jennifer Walters is Bruce Banner’s cousin and works professionally as a lawyer. First appearing in 1980, in Savage She-Hulk #1, Walters is injured, and in order to help her, Banner gives her a blood transfusion. This results in her gaining a milder version of his Hulk condition. Over the years, she’s been a member of the Avengers, A-Force, and even subbed in for the Fantastic Four in the comics. At the same time, she’s slowly grown to be one of the strongest and most powerful Marvel characters.