Marvel Future Fight Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Special In-Game Events

Netmarble’s Super Hero mobile game MARVEL Future Fight is celebrating its 5th Anniversary! In April 2015, MARVEL Future Fight was launched simultaneously in 148 countries around the world and immediately ranked in the top 10 in popular charts in 118 countries including Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Since launch, over 120 million Agents from around the world have teamed up with Nick Fury to take a stand against the destruction of the Marvel timeline, with new agents joining the fight every day. In the last five years MARVEL Future Fight Agents have:

Formed a community of over 120 million players across 148 countries .

Used 15 million Titan’s Records to upgrade 1.5 million Tier -3 characters, the highest-ranking character tier in the game.

To celebrate, MARVEL Future Fight has planned some exciting events including:

5th Anniversary Countdown Event: One of the biggest in-game events in MARVEL Future Fight history, the ‘Countdown Event’ gives special rewards every day to players. On the last day (4/30), players can get Selector – a Tier-3 character and the highest-ranking Super Hero in the game. Rewards can be received until 5/13.

MARVEL Future Fight is currently available worldwide in the App Store and Google Play.