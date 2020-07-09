Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox

More Details Released About WWE 2K BattleGrounds’ Story Mode

Earlier today 2K Games released a boat load of information regarding the upcoming WWE 2K Battlegrounds including the game’s various modes, rosters, a trailer and more. Now we’re getting even more details about the game’s Campaign Mode.

In an interview with IGN, executive producer Sean O’Connor revealed the Campaign Mode will see legendary WWE agent Paul Heyman on the search for the next WWE Superstar, with help from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

Players will pick from seven new hopefuls – specially designed for the game – and compete to earn a contract across multiple maps and arenas.

“It’s told through these really cool comics,” says O’Connor, “and you take them through trying to earn a contract, and eventually get to Wrestlemania.”

To make the game even more unique, the mode isn’t linear sets of matches. Players can partake in side quests  and earn different rewards, or they can just do “the golden path straight through the middle to finish it sooner if you want.”

Playing the campaign will earn you new elements to use throughout the rest of the game, too. As you go along in the campaign, players can unlock various arenas, vanity items for created characters, an array of power-ups, for starters.

Battlegrounds will combine traditional wrestling moves with funny and creative moves and even power-ups like Flaming Fist, Ice Breath, and an Earthquake that can destroy the ring itself. Clearly, the game takes inspiration from WWE All-Stars.

“We’re trying to be over-the-top, arcadey, easy to pick up and play,” explains O’Connor. “A lot of stuff to master, though, so you can really take your game to the next level. It goes very much with the art style […] where it’s kind of a wider appeal – it’s clearly not realistic, right? And our moves are not realistic, as you’ve seen. Think about throwing somebody into a crocodile! That’s not very realistic, but it’s super fun and it’s super over the top, and the power ups play really well into that as well.”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will come to PC (via Steam), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia on September 18.

