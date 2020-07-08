Everything We Know About WWE 2K Battlegrounds Including Release Date, Roster, Game Modes, And More!

Back in April we were all taken by surprised and relieved when 2K games announced there wouldn’t be another installment of WWE 2K this year, instead WWE 2K Battlegrounds would hit the shelves after releasing a teaser trailer of John Cena and Bray Wyatt battling in a swamp, loser eaten by an alligator.
Unlike WWE 2K20, its appeared fun but nothing else was known about the game.
This all changed today when 2K released a ton of information regarding WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
💥 Look out below! 💥 @2KBattlegrounds is now available for pre-order! Brawl Without Limits this September. https://t.co/EF0VNyIEiz #ad pic.twitter.com/w2iPnBr8ga
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2020
Considered an “accessible alternative to recent WWE releases,” and is designed to be easy to pick up and play, but challenging to master, with more advanced techniques to be learned and skills to be unlocked so players of all skill levels can enjoy the action.
There will be traditional wrestling moves, but also arcade-style powerups, like Flaming Fist, Ice Breath and Earthquake, which have over-the-top on-screen visual effects.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds will have 70 wrestlers at launch, and more will come via DLC in the coming months. As of now, the following are all confirmed:
- Roman Reigns
- Drew McIntyre
- John Cena
- Becky Lynch
- Asuka
- Daniel Bryan
- Kofi Kingston
- Randy Orton
- Andre the Giant
- Undertaker
- Mankind
- Shawn Michaels
- Yokozuna
- Sgt. Slaughter
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Bray Wyatt “The Fiend”
- Edge
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- The Rock
- Ronda Rousey
- Braun Strowman
- The Big Show
- Kalisto
- Samoa Joe
- Paul Heyman (may not be a playable character)
All of the wrestlers fit into one of five different fighting styles (Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler and All-Rounder), and the wrestlers who are added post-release will be available to download at no additional cost.
Announcing duties for this arcade-style game will be handled by Mauro Ranallo and Jerry “The King” Lawler. Both men’s unique styles fit the game perfectly.