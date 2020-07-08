Everything We Know About WWE 2K Battlegrounds Including Release Date, Roster, Game Modes, And More!

Back in April we were all taken by surprised and relieved when 2K games announced there wouldn’t be another installment of WWE 2K this year, instead WWE 2K Battlegrounds would hit the shelves after releasing a teaser trailer of John Cena and Bray Wyatt battling in a swamp, loser eaten by an alligator.

Unlike WWE 2K20, its appeared fun but nothing else was known about the game.

This all changed today when 2K released a ton of information regarding WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Considered an “accessible alternative to recent WWE releases,” and is designed to be easy to pick up and play, but challenging to master, with more advanced techniques to be learned and skills to be unlocked so players of all skill levels can enjoy the action.

There will be traditional wrestling moves, but also arcade-style powerups, like Flaming Fist, Ice Breath and Earthquake, which have over-the-top on-screen visual effects.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will have 70 wrestlers at launch, and more will come via DLC in the coming months. As of now, the following are all confirmed:

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

John Cena

Becky Lynch

Asuka

Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston

Randy Orton

Andre the Giant

Undertaker

Mankind

Shawn Michaels

Yokozuna

Sgt. Slaughter

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Bray Wyatt “The Fiend”

Edge

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rock

Ronda Rousey

Braun Strowman

The Big Show

Kalisto

Samoa Joe

Paul Heyman (may not be a playable character)

All of the wrestlers fit into one of five different fighting styles (Powerhouse, Technician, High-Flyer, Brawler and All-Rounder), and the wrestlers who are added post-release will be available to download at no additional cost.

Announcing duties for this arcade-style game will be handled by Mauro Ranallo and Jerry “The King” Lawler. Both men’s unique styles fit the game perfectly.

2K Battlegrounds features eight unique environments that will “play a major role in the action,” featuring “interactive elements adding to the mayhem alongside a variety of outrageous melee weapons.” Such as helicopters, cars, goats, and hungry alligators. Exhibition : Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players;

: Take part in Exhibition matches at home or on-the-go, anytime and anywhere, in local and online multiplayer action for up to four players; Campaign : Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for WWE 2K Battlegrounds – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman

: Join the adventures of seven new WWE hopefuls – created exclusively for – in Campaign mode and compete for the chance to earn a WWE contract. Along the way, you’ll unlock new arenas, inspired by locations such as the Everglades, a military-style Bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland, while receiving guidance from legendary personalities including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman King of the Battleground : Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all;

: Take on all comers in the King of the Battleground, an online, last-man-standing mode where four players start in the ring while four more wait outside to enter, challenging you to run the gauntlet and defeat them all; Online: Test your toughness in online tournaments and Exhibition matches. Players also have the ability to customize the game’s arenas and use the Superstar Creator to make their own wrestlers. There will be eight different arenas with each having its own environmental hazard or weapon. Fans will also be able to customize their own arenas. There is a Superstar Creator that allows fans to craft their own wrestlers. They can customize body types, sizes, facial features, clothing, hair and fighting styles. Chris Snyder, 2K’s Vice President of Marketing, said the following:- “We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re present ing a whole new dimension through arcade – style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise. We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds.” WWE 2K Battlegrounds releases on September 18th for PS4, Xbox One family of Devices, PC, Switch and Stadia. The Standard Edition will retail for $39.99. Customers who pre-order this edition will get Edge at launch. The Digital Deluxe Edition will retail for $49.99, and will include Edge, Ronda Rousey, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock, in addition to 1100 bonus Golden Bucks, in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars, as well as cosmetic items. Digital Deluxe Bonus Pack – Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar.

Raise some hell with Stone Cold Steve Austin, lay the SmackDown with the Attitude Era version of The Rock and get rowdy with Ronda Rousey. The WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition includes three versions of each Superstar. Edge Totally Awesome Pre-Order Pack – WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will reek of awesomeness with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, included in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Currency Pack – Includes 1100 Golden Bucks, used to unlock additional Superstars and vanity items. 2K has confirmed there will be no loot boxes and the in-game currency won’t be used to upgrade characters. It’s only for unlockables and cosmetic features. Check out the trailer above and our gallery of screenshots and box art below.