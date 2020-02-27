New Gameplay Footage of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Released

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 6:04 pm

New gameplay footage was revealed of Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris via Gekaku TV’s stream featuring a party with Kirito, new character Medina, Eugeo’s valets Ronie Arabel and Tiese Shtolienen.

As seen in the video above, the gameplay footage takes viewers through a field exploration showcasing the guiding function and a cavern dungeon. From there, there’s a sequence of crafting gathering and a boss battle with a rock turtle monster.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris will launch on May 22, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.