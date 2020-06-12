Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is NOT A Sequel But An “Expansion and Enhancement”

I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game. There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.

In the same blog post, Sony boasts about how the PS5’s tech, which includes the much-talked-about SSD that is said to be a game-changer that virtually eliminates load times, as well as the new DualSense controller, will vastly improve the Spider-Man experience.

“With PS5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man.”

While it’s unknown what form this expansion will take, Rutter’s Marvel’s Spider-Man could receive a full remaster on PS5 which was suggested at during previous press events of early showings of the PS5 or this could just be a standalone expansion, building on the mechanics and engine of the original.

It’s also unclear whether PS4 owners will also get this expansion on the current-gen console.