News PlayStation

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is NOT A Sequel But An “Expansion and Enhancement”

by Dana Abercrombie0
Arguably one of the biggest highlights from yesterday’s PlayStation Future of Gaming presentation was the announcement of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which fans believed was a full sequel to Insomniac’s Spider-Man game.

However this is not the case. In fact, it is an “expansion and enhancement of the previous game.”

In an interview with The Telegraph, Sony’s VP head of European Business, Simon Rutter explained:
I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game. There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features.
According to the PlayStation blog, “The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story. Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man.”
In the same blog post, Sony boasts about how the PS5’s tech, which includes the much-talked-about SSD that is said to be a game-changer that virtually eliminates load times, as well as the new DualSense controller, will vastly improve the Spider-Man experience.

“With PS5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man.”

While it’s unknown what form this expansion will take, Rutter’s Marvel’s Spider-Man could receive a full remaster on PS5 which was suggested at during previous press events of early showings of the PS5 or this could just be a standalone expansion, building on the mechanics and engine of the original.

It’s also unclear whether PS4 owners will also get this expansion on the current-gen console.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

The Last of Us Part II Review: A Wild Ride Well Worth The Wait

Tatjana Vejnovic

Astro’s Playroom Comes Pre-Loaded on All PS5 Consoles

Dana Abercrombie

Arcade1Up’s Upcoming Fall 2020 Cabinets Are Instant Game Changers

Adam Vale