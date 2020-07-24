State of Decay 3 Announced For Xbox Series X And PC

Earlier today, Undead Labs announced that State of Decay 3 is currently in development for Xbox Series X and Windows 10 PCs during the Xbox Games Showcase event. The brief trailer is embedded above with a description of the upcoming survival game below.

State of Decay 3 is an open-world zombie survival horror game currently being developed by Undead Labs. The sequel to 2018’s State of Decay 2, this sequel is currently in the early pre-production phase and will be coming to Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PCs and Xbox Game Pass in the future.

Undead Labs has promised more news on the game in the near future. If I had to personally make a guess when this game will drop it could be anywhere between 2-3 years from now meaning that it won’t be coming to Xbox One at all.

Are any of you looking forward to State of Decay 3? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.