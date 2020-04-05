On this week’s episode of The Co-op Podcast, we discuss the recent delay of Sony’s The Last of Us Part II for the PlayStation 4. The game was delayed indefinitely, but what does this mean for fans? We cover all angles.

Also discussed:

– Phil Spencer IGN Unlocked interview thoughts

– Supporter question: Why is an 8 or an 80 review score seen as bad?

– E3 returns in 2021, but do we want it to?

– Someone has something bad to say about Animal Crossing

Phil Spencer’s IGN Unlocked Interview

People on this show: Gary Swaby, Richard Bailey Jr., Anthony Frasier, Edward Velazquez

