What’s Old Is New In The Mafia: Definitive Edition Gameplay Trailer

What’s old is new again as 2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have revealed gameplay footage of Mafia: Definitive Edition, the from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia from 2002.

The Mafia 1 remake release on September 25th for $39.99 or as part of the $59.99 Mafia: Trilogy, which also includes remastered versions of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3. Mafia 3 is available now, while Mafia 1 won’t be downloadable until its release date in September.

In the gameplay trailer above, we get 14-minutes of the glorious rebuild the studio did, with assistance from some of the original developers at 2K Czech (nee Illusion Softworks).

It’s not a shot-for-shot remake, instead the studio did touch-ups for a more modern approach like the way the story told. the quality of the cinematics, the representation of certain characters.

Changes were made to the story to give main character Tommy Angelo’s wife Sarah more scenes, in service of Tommy’s family-driven motivations in Mafia’s story. This also gives players more freedom. In Mafia: Definitive Edition, players can use the new driving model or stick with the version from the original game.

In addition, streets were widened and the layout of Lost Heaven have more visible waypoints for the player – because of modern hardware. This was all done to enhance the core story and gameplay sequences.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.