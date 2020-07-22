News PC PlayStation Trailers Xbox

What’s Old Is New In The Mafia: Definitive Edition Gameplay Trailer

by Dana Abercrombie0

What’s old is new again as 2K Games and developer Hangar 13 have revealed gameplay footage of Mafia: Definitive Edition, the from-the-ground-up remake of the original Mafia from 2002.

The Mafia 1 remake release on September 25th for $39.99 or as part of the $59.99 Mafia: Trilogy, which also includes remastered versions of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3. Mafia 3 is available now, while Mafia 1 won’t be downloadable until its release date in September.

In the gameplay trailer above, we get 14-minutes of the glorious rebuild the studio did, with assistance from some of the original developers at 2K Czech (nee Illusion Softworks).

It’s not a shot-for-shot remake, instead the studio did touch-ups for a more modern approach like the way the story told. the quality of the cinematics, the representation of certain characters.

Changes were made to the story to give main character Tommy Angelo’s wife Sarah more scenes, in service of Tommy’s family-driven motivations in Mafia’s story. This also gives players more freedom. In Mafia: Definitive Edition, players can use the new driving model or stick with the version from the original game.

In addition, streets were widened and the layout of Lost Heaven have more visible waypoints for the player – because of modern hardware. This was all done to enhance the core story and gameplay sequences.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

Halo Infinite Box Art Reveals Possible Clues

Dana Abercrombie

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Will Fight Its Way To Consoles and PC In August

Dana Abercrombie

Mobile Gaming Set To Surpass Consoles In Coming Years

Brent Lee