Halo Infinite Box Art Reveals Possible Clues

by Dana Abercrombie0

343 Industries has revealed the Halo Infinite box art.

As seen in the gallery below, the box art shows Master Chief standing in a field with a broken Halo installation in the background. Could this art be a callback to Halo: Combat Evolved?

Master Chief’s visor also offers some clues, like the game’s villain, which could be a member of The Banished or maybe it’s Hyperious. Master Chief also has a grappling hook on his left wrist.

Either way we’ll learn more about Halo Infinite during Xbox Games Showcase on July 23rd at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST.

Halo Infinite will launch later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

