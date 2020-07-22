Halo Infinite Box Art Reveals Possible Clues

343 Industries has revealed the Halo Infinite box art.

As seen in the gallery below, the box art shows Master Chief standing in a field with a broken Halo installation in the background. Could this art be a callback to Halo: Combat Evolved?

Master Chief’s visor also offers some clues, like the game’s villain, which could be a member of The Banished or maybe it’s Hyperious. Master Chief also has a grappling hook on his left wrist.

Either way we’ll learn more about Halo Infinite during Xbox Games Showcase on July 23rd at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST.

Halo Infinite will launch later this year on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.