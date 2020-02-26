Macaulay Culkin Joins American Horror Story Season 10

Written by Dana Abercrombie on February 26, 2020 at 11:29 am

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed the full cast list for the FX series’ 10th season, which includes Golden Globe nominee Macaulay Culkin joining AHS alums Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

American Horror Story Season 10 stars Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Details on the latest installment of the anthology horror series are being kept under wraps, though the video Murphy shared could possibly indicate the upcoming season will take place on a beach or involve water.

FX reports that the series’ total audience is over 1 billion total viewers across its 103 episodes and nine seasons and has received 95 Emmy nominations and won 16 times, as well as two Golden Globe awards.