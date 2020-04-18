X-Force Joins Deadpool in Fortnite, Trailer Released

First, it was was the Merc with the Mouth aka Deadpool who joined the ranks of Epic Games’ battle royale shooter, Fortnite. Now, the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force teammates are joining the fight as well.

As seen in the trailer above, Epic Games has officially unveiled Domino, Cable, and Psylocke.

Cable is based on his classic Rob Liefeld design, with his signature big guns and big pouches. However, Domino’s look is taking its inspiration from her most recent Marvel Comics incarnation. As for Psylocke, the telepathic ninja is wearing a full body suit similar to the one she wore in Uncanny X-Force. Although Deadpool was initially introduced as an X-Force villain, he has been known to team with Cable and Domino. He was also a member of Psylocke and Wolverine’s Uncanny X-Force squad.

All three X-Force characters/skins can be found in Fortnite’s shop, but only for a limited time.

Additionally, players can still unlock the Merc with a Mouth by completing the Deadpool challenges and can unlock Deadpool’s X-Force outfit in this week’s challenge by collecting Deadpool’s “unmentionables.”