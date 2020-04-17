San Diego Comic Con is Officially Cancelled, New York Comic Con is Still On (For Now)

It really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone but the organizers behind this year’s San Diego Comic Con has decided to cancelled this year’s event.

“For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020,” Comic-Con said in a statement.

“The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

As of today, this year’s New York Comic Con is still scheduled for October despite Jacob Javits Center being converted into a field hospital for those sickened by COVID-19.

“We understand how difficult of a time this is for a lot of you & we know it’s a strange time to be promoting NYCC 2020, but in order to throw a kick–s event for all of us in the fall, we need to stick to our usual timelines,” convention organizers tweeted as they announced that vendor registration and panel submissions were still being accepted.