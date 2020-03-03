Movies News

Bloodshot Featurette Explores Its Comic Book Origins

by Dana Abercrombie0

Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming adaptation of Bloodshot, featuring interviews by comic book creators Bob Layton and Kevin VanHook along with the main cast led by Vin Diesel as they talked about the origins of the titular character.

Created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton, Bloodshot tells the story of a former soldier, Ray Garrison, killed and brought back to life with technological upgrades thanks to Rising Spirit Technologies, filling his body with billions of nanobots. This allows him to be the perfect soldier by healing from injuries, shapeshifting and even interacting with technology. Ray, aka Bloodshot, suffers total memory loss and struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become, with the help of a group of other augmented combatants known as Chainsaw.

Bloodshot (Vin Diesel) and Dalton (Sam Heughan) in Columbia Pictures’ BLOODSHOT.

The star-studded cast includes Vin Diesel in the title role, Toby Kebbell, Eiza Gonzalez, Talulah Riley, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Lamorne Morris, Guy Pearce, and Alex Hernandez.

The film will hit the theaters on March 13, 2020.

Check out the featurette above.

