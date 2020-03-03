News TV

Genevieve Padalecki to Reprise Her Role in CW’s Supernatural

by Dana Abercrombie0

Genevieve Padalecki is set to reprise her role as the demon Ruby in the final season of CW’s Supernatural.

Padalecki will guest star in the March 23 episode, titled “Destiny’s Child,” alongside Danneel Ackles who will also make her return to the show as the angel Anael, aka Jo. Season 15 of Supernatural will return on Monday, March 16 with the episode “Galaxy Brain.”

The official synopsis for “Destiny’s Child,” episode 15.13:

“A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.”

Season 15 will consist of 20 episodes.

