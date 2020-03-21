Braun Strowman Attacks Indie Wrestlers Facing Unemployment, Forgets He’s Only Successful Because of His Size

During a time of crisis and unimaginable hardship, the world sets aside its petty difference to support each other. We’ve seen this days after the September 11th terrorists attacks, hurricane Sandy and other tragedies. Now during this global pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-11, people are once again uniting in support and love.

While businesses across the world are shutting down in hopes of flatten the curve, the sad side effect is independent wrestlers will be facing financial hardships for the foreseeable future, as no one knows when virus will lessen its grip.

In other words, independent wrestlers are left indefinitely unemployed. Lucky, there are still good people left in the world like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and wrestling fans who have opened their hearts and their wallets to help these wrestlers and promotions in their time of need.

Then there’s, WWE superstar Braun Strowman who opened his Instagram page to blast unemployed wrestlers, assuming they want a handout instead of a job.

In a response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans and followers to support those in need within the industry, Strowman (real name Adam Scherr) decided to add his thoughts to the conversation:

Strowman actually believes these wrestlers are unemployed because they’re simply not good wrestlers, instead of taking the time to realize their promotions are unable to keep their doors open because there’s a virus indiscriminately killing everyone around the world.

For those who don’t understand the meaning of a “pandemic,” in 2010 the World Health Organization defined it as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines it as “an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people.”

For Strowman who may struggle with the definition of big words, an “epidemic” is a “widespread occurrence of an infectious disease in a community at a particular time.”

In other words, these wrestlers didn’t cause their own financial ruin, there are no actions to be accountable for and there especially isn’t another field they can work in because literally everything is shutdown by the government. Unlike Strowman they don’t have the luxury of working for a billionaire who can keep the doors open with audience-less shows and underwhelming WrestleManias.

These independent wrestlers haven’t failed their career as the town’s “I lift things up and put them down” strongman, these are hardworking men and women who are suddenly unemployed because a virus is running through countries faster than Strowman’s André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal WrestleMania 35 botches.

Honestly, Strowman should be lucky he was born with the height and girth that makes Vince McMahon drool because he sure isn’t successful for his skill set on the mic nor the ring. While fans may remember the catchphrase, “Come get these hands” they will easily forget the guy who wrestled with an eight-year old.

In other words, Strowman…