AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Will Now Premiere “Later This Year”

by Dana Abercrombie0

AMC has announced they are postponing the premiere of their new spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Originally slated to debut April 12, the new drama will now launch “later this year,” AMC announced on The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account.

The Walking Dead: Beyond World joins FX’s Season 4 of Fargo, whose April premiere also was recently postponed until later in the year. However, Beyond World had wrapped filming but was in post-production on the last few episodes, which has been impacted by the COVID-10-related company closures.

The show expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.  Some will become heroes.  Some will become villains.  But all of them will find the truths they seek.

