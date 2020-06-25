CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire Event Will Feature New Cyberpunk 2077 Footage and Trailer

Even though Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again, it doesn’t mean developer CD Projekt Red is going to stop show us new footage.

Thursday’s Night City Wire event will have a plethora of new details and reveals.

Airing tomorrow at 6pm CEST or 12pm EST, the event will be the first in a series and will last 25 minutes. Hosted by Hollie Bennett, the UK Head of Communication for CD Projekt Red, the show will feature a new trailer, gameplay footage, new interviews with the game’s developers and new details on one of the game’s previously unannounced features – braindance.

Join us tomorrow, June 25 at 6PM CEST, at https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc for the first, 25 minute episode of #NightCityWire, where we are going to show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance. pic.twitter.com/2RReyCMkce — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 24, 2020

In the Cyberpunk universe, braindances are personal versions of the net, Netrunners often dive into. It’s used for entertainment, while creating a virtual reality users experience through Black Boxes, usually at arcades or bars.

You can watch on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch page.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch November 19th on PS4, Xbox One and PC.