Baby Wario Gets Out Of Diapers And Earns His Medical Degree In Dr. Mario World

Dr. Mario World, the mobile spin-off of Nintendo’s puzzle series, has debuted a new character, and it’s a cute one. From June 26 at 3 AM PT, Dr. Baby Wario will arrive in the game, and will be available to use as a character.

This bite-sized doctor may be cute but there’s something evil brewing within those enormous teeth and somewhat aggressive pose.

Red: “Introducing a new doctor arriving June 26, 3 AM PT. It’s Dr. Baby Wario! So even THAT doctor was cute at one point, huh? There’s just one doctor this time. Please take it easy on me.” #DrMarioWorld pic.twitter.com/doc5x0AVoX — Dr. Mario World (@Drmarioworld_EN) June 25, 2020

Baby Wario first appeared in Yoshi’s Island DS in 2006, and has clearly spent the last fourteen years earning that a medical degree and finding clothes, last being seen in just a diaper.

Dr. Mario World has not been a success for the Nintendo’s mobile games genre,and with Nintendo looking to shifting its focus away from mobile development, we could see Baby Wario in other games.