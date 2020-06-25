Mobile News

Baby Wario Gets Out Of Diapers And Earns His Medical Degree In Dr. Mario World

by Dana Abercrombie0

Dr. Mario World, the mobile spin-off of Nintendo’s puzzle series, has debuted a new character, and it’s a cute one. From June 26 at 3 AM PT, Dr. Baby Wario will arrive in the game, and will be available to use as a character.

This bite-sized doctor may be cute but there’s something evil brewing within those enormous teeth and somewhat aggressive pose.

Baby Wario first appeared in Yoshi’s Island DS in 2006, and has clearly spent the last fourteen years earning that a medical degree and finding clothes, last being seen in just a diaper.

Dr. Mario World has not been a success for the Nintendo’s mobile games genre,and with Nintendo looking to shifting its focus away from mobile development, we could see Baby Wario in other games.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire Event Will Feature New Cyberpunk 2077 Footage and Trailer

Dana Abercrombie

Overcooked 2: Sun’s Out Buns Out DLC Toasts Up This July

Dana Abercrombie

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Livestream Set For July 8th

Dana Abercrombie