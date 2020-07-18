Every Panel Coming To The Virtual Comic-Con@Home (Whew!)

Just because this year’s San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is cancelled doesn’t mean the entertainment industry is going to stop in it’s tracks. There are still TV shows, movies, reunions and fun stuff to going on and what’s the best way to celebrate than at home with no bathroom lines, food at your leisure and the ability to plan your own schedule while not missing a single panel. Plus no Hall H lines and smells! Oh, and it’s free!

Comic-Con@Home, will be held from July 23-26 (pre-show events start on July 22nd) and while we have a full guide of how to attend this is dedicated to all the movies, comics, actions figures, TV panels and more planned for the event.

July 22

3:30-4:00pm: Comic-Con@Home on IGN: Preview Night Pre-Show: A look ahead at the biggest panels from Comic-Con@Home with hosts Akeem Lawanson and Sydnee Goodman, and IGN special guests, plus an interview with Rob Liefeld where he calls out Kevin Feige for not using Deadpool before talking about his new Hasbro IDW comic series, Snake Eyes Deadgame.

A look ahead at the biggest panels from Comic-Con@Home with hosts Akeem Lawanson and Sydnee Goodman, and IGN special guests, plus an interview with Rob Liefeld where he calls out Kevin Feige for not using Deadpool before talking about his new Hasbro IDW comic series, Snake Eyes Deadgame. 4:00-4:50pm: GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks: HBO’s Watchmen put forth the idea that “masks make one cruel”. On college campuses, many people, both students and non-students have taken up virtual masks to make statements and take actions that would not be acceptable if done in public. Zoom bombing, doxing, and anonymous threats have caused much dismay, particularly as campuses move to remote learning due to COVID-19. Come hear what educators have to say about the power of masks and how Watchmen and other comics show us a path towards heroism or villainy. Dr. Kalenda Eaton (University of Oklahoma), Dr. David Surratt (University of Oklahoma), Hailey Lopez (UC Berkeley), Robert Hypes (Phoenix Creative Collective), and Alfred Day (UC Berkeley).

Thursday, July 23

Star Trek Universe , 10 a.m .: Cast and crews for Star Trek: Discovery , the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks , Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , and Star Trek: Picard will virtually arrive in back-to-back panels.

, .: Cast and crews for , the animated , , and will virtually arrive in back-to-back panels. Crunchyroll Industry Panel, 10 a.m .: Hear about all the latest and greatest anime & manga coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source.

.: Hear about all the latest and greatest anime & manga coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source. Solar Opposites , 11 a.m .: Justin Roiland (Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel will talk all things Solar Opposites and debut a clip from season 2.

, .: Justin Roiland (Korvo), Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack), Mary Mack (Jesse), and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel will talk all things and debut a clip from season 2. 12:00-12:52pm: Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel: The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE Superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet.

The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE Superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet. Truth Seekers , 12 p.m .: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders will discuss their paranormal investigation horror-comedy series for Amazon Prime Video.

, .: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz, and Nat Saunders will discuss their paranormal investigation horror-comedy series for Amazon Prime Video. Cartoon Network Studios First Look, 12 p.m .: Special announcements and exclusive clips will ensue for Apple & Onion , Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie , Craig of the Creek , Mao Mao , Heroes of Pure Heart , Victor and Valentino, and We Bare Bears The Movie .

.: Special announcements and exclusive clips will ensue for , , , , , and . Duncanville, 12 p.m .: Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice moderates a panel with Duncanville executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler join actors Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa for a first look at the season 2.

.: Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice moderates a panel with executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler join actors Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa for a first look at the season 2. His Dark Materials , 1 p.m. : Stars Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ariyon Bakare, and Amir Wilson will discuss highlights of His Dark Materials season 1 and preview what’s in store for season 2 with executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne.

, : Stars Dafne Keen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ariyon Bakare, and Amir Wilson will discuss highlights of His Dark Materials season 1 and preview what’s in store for season 2 with executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne. Utopia , 1 p.m. : Gone Girl creator Gillian Flynn joins Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub to chat about her TV series adaptation of the British original. Joining them are stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe.

, : creator Gillian Flynn joins Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub to chat about her TV series adaptation of the British original. Joining them are stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, and Jessica Rothe. Marvel’s 616 , 1 p.m. : Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer join executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman to talk about their new Disney+ anthology series, which “explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.”

, : Directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer join executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman to talk about their new Disney+ anthology series, which “explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe.” The New Mutants , 2 p.m. : Director Josh Boone’s X-Men horror spin-off gets a panel with the filmmaker and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

, : Director Josh Boone’s horror spin-off gets a panel with the filmmaker and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. Upload , 2 p.m. : The Office creator Greg Daniels will chat about season 2 of his new Amazon show with cast members Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson.

, : creator Greg Daniels will chat about season 2 of his new Amazon show with cast members Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, and Zainab Johnson. Collider: Directors on Directing , 2 p.m .: Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) take part in a wide-ranging discussion about the craft of discussions and their projects.

, .: Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) take part in a wide-ranging discussion about the craft of discussions and their projects. Syfy Presents: The Roast of Todd McFarlane , 2 p.m. : “A panel of industry greats” get ready to celebrate and roast the work of the Spawn creator.

, : “A panel of industry greats” get ready to celebrate and roast the work of the Spawn creator. Close Enough , 3 p.m.: Regular Show creator JG Quintel heads a panel and cast table read for his new animated HBO Max series, about a married couple, their 5-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends/roommates.

, Regular Show creator JG Quintel heads a panel and cast table read for his new animated HBO Max series, about a married couple, their 5-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends/roommates. Superstore , 3 p.m.: Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi join Superstore showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green to reminisce on past seasons and preview what’s next.

, Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi join Superstore showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green to reminisce on past seasons and preview what’s next. The Boys, 3 p.m.: Showrunner Eric Kripke and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will preview the diabolical shenanigans coming in The Boys season 2with actors behind the Boys and the Supes: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash.

3 p.m.: Showrunner Eric Kripke and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will preview the diabolical shenanigans coming in The Boys season 2with actors behind the Boys and the Supes: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Aya Cash. ThunderCats Roar, 3 p.m .: Panel description not given.

.: Panel description not given. 4:00-4:43pm: Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza: Take a trip through eight decades of laughs and carrots when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) presents an all-encompassing look at one of the world’s most beloved and recognizable stars. Join three of the current voices of Bugs Bunny–Billy West (Space Jam, Futurama, Doug), Jeff Bergman (Tiny Toon Adventures, Our Cartoon President), and Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies)–alongside Looney Tunes Cartoons executive producer Pete Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa), movie historian, author and TV personality Leonard Maltin (Entertainment Tonight), animation historian and author Jerry Beck (Animation Scoop), and Warner Archive senior vice president George Feltenstein as they cover the gamut of Bugs’ history from theatrical shorts to Saturday morning cartoons and the new HBO-MAX series. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Avengers: Endgame, DC Super Hero Girls) will moderate the panel.

Get the exclusive scoop on an exciting new project by a best-selling powerhouse creative team returning to Image for an all-new series. Van Helsing, 5 p.m. : How is the show getting back on track for season 5 in the midst of the COVID-19 era? Find out what the cast and crew have to say.

: How is the show getting back on track for season 5 in the midst of the COVID-19 era? Find out what the cast and crew have to say. Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama, 6 p.m.: A Q&A with creator Joel Hodgson and former cast members Bill Corbett and J. Elvis Weinstein.

Friday, July 24

HBO Max Kids & Family, 10 a.m .: Summer Camp Island , The Fungies , and Tig N’ Seek will be highlighted with show creators and cast members.

.: , , and will be highlighted with show creators and cast members. Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass, 10 a.m .: The Oscar winner looks back on her history of playing action heroes, from Æon Flux to The Old Guard .

.: The Oscar winner looks back on her history of playing action heroes, from to . 10:33-11:00am: Project Power: IGN interview with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and directors Henry Joost and Rel Schulman and an exclusive first look at the new film Project Power.

IGN interview with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and directors Henry Joost and Rel Schulman and an exclusive first look at the new film Project Power. Adventure Time: Distant Lands , 11 a.m. : Executive producer Adam Muto and voice actors Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, and Niki Yang discuss the BMO special and preview the second installment, Obsidian.

, : Executive producer Adam Muto and voice actors Glory Curda, Olivia Olson, and Niki Yang discuss the BMO special and preview the second installment, Obsidian. Vikings, 11 a.m. : Cast members Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith get back together to talk about their favorite moments from across the show’s six seasons.

: Cast members Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith get back together to talk about their favorite moments from across the show’s six seasons. Fear the Walking Dead, 12 p.m. : Actors Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades join producers to preview Fear the Walking Dead season 6.

: Actors Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades join producers to preview Fear the Walking Dead season 6. Don’t Look Deeper , 12 p.m.: Cast members Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, and Helena Howard join director Catherine Hardwicke and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber to talk about bringing the Quibi sci-fi thriller to life.

, Cast members Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, and Helena Howard join director Catherine Hardwicke and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber to talk about bringing the Quibi sci-fi thriller to life. Infinity Train , 12 p.m .: Series creator Owen Dennis joins supervising director Madeline Queripel and writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael. Together, they look back on Books One and Two, and preview Book Three.

, .: Series creator Owen Dennis joins supervising director Madeline Queripel and writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai, and Justin Michael. Together, they look back on Books One and Two, and preview Book Three. 12:00-12:47pm: Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors talk about some of their exciting new projects set in a galaxy far, far away. Featuring Timothy Zahn, Alex Segura, Justina Ireland, George Mann, Preeti Chhibber, Tom Angleberger, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Pak, and Alyssa Wong. Moderated by This Week In Star Wars host Kristin Baver and Lucasfilm Publishing senior editor Robert Simpson.

Some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors talk about some of their exciting new projects set in a galaxy far, far away. Featuring Timothy Zahn, Alex Segura, Justina Ireland, George Mann, Preeti Chhibber, Tom Angleberger, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Pak, and Alyssa Wong. Moderated by This Week In Star Wars host Kristin Baver and Lucasfilm Publishing senior editor Robert Simpson. The Walking Dead , 1 p.m .: Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick hosts a virtual Q&A with The Walking Dead cast and crew around the season 10 finale, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now air later this year as a television special.

, .: Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick hosts a virtual Q&A with The Walking Dead cast and crew around the season 10 finale, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now air later this year as a television special. Continuing the Avatar Legacy, 1 p.m. : The creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra discuss how their beloved world has grown since the first animated series.

: The creators and writers of and discuss how their beloved world has grown since the first animated series. YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, 1 p.m.: Show creator Michael Cusack is joined by writer-actor Tod Manojlovic and actress Sarah Bishop chat about their new Adult Swim animated comedy.

Show creator Michael Cusack is joined by writer-actor Tod Manojlovic and actress Sarah Bishop chat about their new Adult Swim animated comedy. The Walking Dead: World Beyond , 2 p.m. : Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of AMC’s Walking Dead universe present for the previous Walking Dead panels, will return to introduce the third original series from this world. Showrunner Matt Negrete will join cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

, : Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of AMC’s universe present for the previous panels, will return to introduce the third original series from this world. Showrunner Matt Negrete will join cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt. Entertainment Weekly’s Brave Warriors, 2 p.m. : Actors Joseph Morgan ( Brave New World ), Aasif Mandvi ( Evil ), Jocko Sims ( New Amsterdam ), Henry Ian Cusick ( MacGyver ), and Michael Mando ( Better Call Saul ) join Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice to talk about their careers, and the highs and lows of Hollywood.

: Actors Joseph Morgan ( ), Aasif Mandvi ( ), Jocko Sims ( ), Henry Ian Cusick ( ), and Michael Mando ( ) join Entertainment Weekly’s Lynette Rice to talk about their careers, and the highs and lows of Hollywood. 12oz Mouse, 2 p.m.: Show creator Matt Maiellaro; voice actors Mary Spender, Ned Hastings, and Paul Painter; editor John Brestan; and producer-animator Nicholas Ingkatanuwat discuss their Adult Swim series.

Show creator Matt Maiellaro; voice actors Mary Spender, Ned Hastings, and Paul Painter; editor John Brestan; and producer-animator Nicholas Ingkatanuwat discuss their Adult Swim series. Helstrom, 3 p.m.: Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski brings his cast along to unveil the first look at the dark Hulu Marvel series, about the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer tracking down the worst of humanity.

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski brings his cast along to unveil the first look at the dark Hulu Marvel series, about the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer tracking down the worst of humanity. HBO Max Adult Animation, 3 p.m.: Robot Chicken , Final Space , Primal , Samurai Jack , Black Dynamite , and Lazor Wulf will be highlighted.

, , , , , and will be highlighted. The Capture , 3 p.m.: Set in a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services, the new original series for NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform previews what’s in store.

, Set in a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services, the new original series for NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform previews what’s in store. Bob’s Burgers , 4 p.m .: Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will be joined by Bob’s Burgers cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a Q&A that will be sure to break some news on the coming season.

, .: Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will be joined by Bob’s Burgers cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy for a Q&A that will be sure to break some news on the coming season. Crossing Swords, 4 p.m.: Series creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root bring their cast to talk about their adult animated medieval comedy series for Hulu, including season 2.

Series creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root bring their cast to talk about their adult animated medieval comedy series for Hulu, including season 2. 4:00-4:40pm: Robert Kirkman At Home: Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Fire Power) shares his latest projects and answers your questions.

Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible, Fire Power) shares his latest projects and answers your questions. A Zoom with Joss Whedon, 5 p.m.

Archer , 5 p.m. : Voice cast Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates join executive producer Casey Willis to discuss and reveal details about season 11.

, : Voice cast Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates join executive producer Casey Willis to discuss and reveal details about season 11. Deep Blue Sea 3, 5 p.m .: Take a deep dive into the third installment of the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release with the cast and crew.

.: Take a deep dive into the third installment of the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release with the cast and crew. Syfy: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals, 6 p.m.: Join creators and celebrity voice actors for sneak peeks into the upcoming late-night adult animation block: Wild Life, Hell Den, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, and Devil May Care.

Saturday, July 25

Cosmos: Possible Worlds , 11 a.m. : Neil deGrasse Tyson, visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun, executive producer and director Ann Druyan, writer and director Brannon Braga, and executive producer Jason Clark.

, : Neil deGrasse Tyson, visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun, executive producer and director Ann Druyan, writer and director Brannon Braga, and executive producer Jason Clark. The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: 11 a.m.: David S. Goyer Q&A. The writer behind such iconic comic book film and TV adaptations including Blade , Batman Begins , Constantine (TV), and Man of Steel , David S. Goyer will reveal all his secrets to success and discuss his long history of work in comics.

David S. Goyer Q&A. The writer behind such iconic comic book film and TV adaptations including , , (TV), and , David S. Goyer will reveal all his secrets to success and discuss his long history of work in comics. The Simpsons , 11 a.m. : Writers Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson will talk about how they’ve adapted to developing The Simpsons season 32 in the social-distancing era.

, : Writers Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, and Mike B. Anderson will talk about how they’ve adapted to developing The Simpsons season 32 in the social-distancing era. 11:00-11:50am: DC@Home Day Two: Be sure to drop in on this panel to hear from DC’s hottest talent about their latest works and how they’re making DC and The World’s Greatest Super Heroes the home for fans of great superhero storytelling worldwide! The creative talent behind some of DC’s most popular characters are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how they put their own unique voices to the heroes and villains that DC fans have come to know and love (and hate)! DC talent to appear: Greg Capullo, Cecil Castellucci, Katana Collins, Kami Garcia, Jorge Jimenez, Daniel Warren Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Jim Lee, Sean Gordon Murphy, Bruno Redondo, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Brad Walker.

Be sure to drop in on this panel to hear from DC’s hottest talent about their latest works and how they’re making DC and The World’s Greatest Super Heroes the home for fans of great superhero storytelling worldwide! The creative talent behind some of DC’s most popular characters are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how they put their own unique voices to the heroes and villains that DC fans have come to know and love (and hate)! DC talent to appear: Greg Capullo, Cecil Castellucci, Katana Collins, Kami Garcia, Jorge Jimenez, Daniel Warren Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Jim Lee, Sean Gordon Murphy, Bruno Redondo, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Brad Walker. Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe , 12 p.m.: The creatives and stars are prepped to share a sneak peek at the Disney+ original movie.

, The creatives and stars are prepped to share a sneak peek at the Disney+ original movie. Bless the Harts , 12 p.m.: Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), Fortune Feimster (Brenda), and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless the Harts characters while chatting about season 1 and the upcoming season 2.

, Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart), Fortune Feimster (Brenda), and executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Andy Bobrow try to recreate characters while chatting about season 1 and the upcoming season 2. Constantine, 12 p.m .: Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation as part of the film’s 15th anniversary.

.: Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation as part of the film’s 15th anniversary. American Dad! , 1 p.m. : Supervising director Brent Woods will teach everyone how to draw your favorite American Dad characters from the show. Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will also chat about the current season and the series’ upcoming 300th episode.

, : Supervising director Brent Woods will teach everyone how to draw your favorite American Dad characters from the show. Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley), Wendy Schaal (Francine), Scott Grimes (Steve), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus), and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will also chat about the current season and the series’ upcoming 300th episode. The Right Stuff , 1 p.m .: Disney+’s first original scripted series from National Geographic “follows seven of the military’s best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War.” Cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler join showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson for a panel moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison.

, .: Disney+’s first original scripted series from National Geographic “follows seven of the military’s best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War.” Cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler join showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson for a panel moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison. Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective, 1 p.m. : Star Trek authors Una McCormack, David Mack, Stephen Graham Jones and Alex White discussing how Captain Picard changed both on-screen and on the page over the years.

: authors Una McCormack, David Mack, Stephen Graham Jones and Alex White discussing how Captain Picard changed both on-screen and on the page over the years. Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking, 1 p.m .: Directors Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper in conversation.

.: Directors Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper in conversation. Family Guy , 2 p.m. : Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow celebrate 350 episodes of Family Guy with a virtual table read.

, : Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow celebrate 350 episodes of with a virtual table read. For All Mankind , 2 p.m. : featuring the cast and creators of the Apple TV Plus drama series, including Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi.

, : featuring the cast and creators of the Apple TV Plus drama series, including Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. Bill & Ted Face the Music , 3 p.m.: Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter join fellow cast and crew for a virtual panel on the totally radical sequel, moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith. Joining them are actors Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler; director Dean Parisot; and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

, Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter join fellow cast and crew for a virtual panel on the totally radical sequel, moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith. Joining them are actors Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and William Sadler; director Dean Parisot; and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. The Order : 3 p.m. : Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco, Katharine Isabelle, showrunner Dennis Heaton, and executive producers Shelley Eriksen, Mike Frislev, and Chad Oakes.

: : Jake Manley, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco, Katharine Isabelle, showrunner Dennis Heaton, and executive producers Shelley Eriksen, Mike Frislev, and Chad Oakes. Lovecraft Country , 4 p.m.: Entertainment Weekly’s Sarah Rodman will moderate the panel on HBO’s upcoming series from showrunner Misha Green, who will be present with cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance.

, 4 p.m.: Entertainment Weekly’s Sarah Rodman will moderate the panel on HBO’s upcoming series from showrunner Misha Green, who will be present with cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance. Stumptown , 4 p.m. : Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy join executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer season finale burning questions and tease the coming season.

, : Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy join executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer season finale burning questions and tease the coming season. Wynonna Earp , 5 p.m .: A virtual panel is expected to feature Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga.

, .: A virtual panel is expected to feature Emily Andras, Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga. What We Do in the Shadows , 5 p.m. : Actor Haley Joel Osment, who guested on the show as a zombie, will host a discussion with cast members Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén.

, : Actor Haley Joel Osment, who guested on the show as a zombie, will host a discussion with cast members Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. NOS4A2 , 6 p.m.: Entertainment Weekly’s own Clark Collis will moderate this panel on NOS4A2 season 2. Showrunner Jami O’Brien joins executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

, Entertainment Weekly’s own Clark Collis will moderate this panel on NOS4A2 season 2. Showrunner Jami O’Brien joins executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto. 6:00-6:45pm: Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror’s Top Showrunners: Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), and Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) offer their unique insights on why horror TV is having a moment and what it takes to create the kind of terrifying shows that keep viewers coming back episode after episode. Moderated by screenwriter/educator Tananarive Due (executive producer, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror). Panel presented by Shudder.

Sunday, July 26

First Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film 30th anniversary, 10 a.m .: A celebration of the 1990 movie with producer Kim Dawson, and writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck.

film 30th anniversary, .: A celebration of the 1990 movie with producer Kim Dawson, and writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck. Hoops , 10 a.m.: The voice cast of Netflix’s new adult animated series gathered for “an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation” about what’s coming. Talent includes Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. New Girl star and Hoops guest voice star will moderate.

, The voice cast of Netflix’s new adult animated series gathered for “an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation” about what’s coming. Talent includes Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, A.D. Miles, and creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman. star and guest voice star will moderate. Motherland: Fort Salem , 10 a.m. : Series creator Eliot Laurence discusses the Freeform drama with cast members Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee.

, : Series creator Eliot Laurence discusses the Freeform drama with cast members Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee. Next , 11 a.m .: Manny Coto (creator/executive producer), John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow preview the coming FOX show with a Q&A and preview of the opening scene.

, .: Manny Coto (creator/executive producer), John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, and Eve Harlow preview the coming FOX show with a Q&A and preview of the opening scene. 11:00-11:49am: No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars: David Rosing (JPL, system engineer), Shonte Tucker (JPL thermal and system engineer), Rhonda Morgan (JPL, optical science), Kobie Boykins (JPL mechanical engineer and manager), and Laura Kerber (JPL scientist) discuss the latest JPL rover mission and other adventures of missions when there was no one around to fix it.

David Rosing (JPL, system engineer), Shonte Tucker (JPL thermal and system engineer), Rhonda Morgan (JPL, optical science), Kobie Boykins (JPL mechanical engineer and manager), and Laura Kerber (JPL scientist) discuss the latest JPL rover mission and other adventures of missions when there was no one around to fix it. 12:00-12:52pm: The 100 Special Video Presentation & Q&A: For six seasons, The 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds. In the seventh and final season, these heroes are faced with obstacles that they’ve never before had to confront, including that of time. Pushed to their physical and emotional limits, they come to terms with decisions they have made throughout the years and find answers to questions not only about themselves but also about what it means to live–and not just survive. To find out what’s in store this final season and how their journey may end, join series stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and creator/executive producer Jason Rothenberg for their final Comic-Con appearance.

For six seasons, The 100 have fought to survive against unimaginable odds. In the seventh and final season, these heroes are faced with obstacles that they’ve never before had to confront, including that of time. Pushed to their physical and emotional limits, they come to terms with decisions they have made throughout the years and find answers to questions not only about themselves but also about what it means to live–and not just survive. To find out what’s in store this final season and how their journey may end, join series stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and creator/executive producer Jason Rothenberg for their final Comic-Con appearance. Looney Tunes Cartoons, 1 p.m .: Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan, and art director Aaron Spurgeon join voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, and Candi Milo for one looney HBO Max panel.

.: Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan, and art director Aaron Spurgeon join voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman, and Candi Milo for one looney HBO Max panel. The Goldbergs , 1 p.m.: Entertainment Weekly’s Senior TV Editor Gerrad Hall moderates a panel with Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, and executive producer Doug Robinson to discuss the show’s upcoming eighth season with a few surprises along the way.

, Entertainment Weekly’s Senior TV Editor Gerrad Hall moderates a panel with Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, and executive producer Doug Robinson to discuss the show’s upcoming eighth season with a few surprises along the way. A Conversation with Nathan Fillion, 2 p.m.: The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with actor Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas will make special appearances.

showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with actor Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas will make special appearances. 2:00-2:38pm: Invader Zim Conquers Everything!: DOOOOOM! Celebrate Invader Zim with an exciting panel of authors and creators behind the most recent art books and comics from the hit series. Join author Chris McDonnell (The Art of Invader Zim, ABRAMS Books), Eric Trueheart (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press), Drew Rausch (Invader Zim #41, Oni Press), and Aaron Alexovich (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press) as they discuss the origins of the show, the creativity and originality that made it the cult classic it is today, and never-before-seen art from Invader Zim books and comics coming this summer, including the Invader Zim Quarterlies with Gir’s Big Day! Moderated by Jeff Spry (SYFY Wire).

DOOOOOM! Celebrate Invader Zim with an exciting panel of authors and creators behind the most recent art books and comics from the hit series. Join author Chris McDonnell (The Art of Invader Zim, ABRAMS Books), Eric Trueheart (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press), Drew Rausch (Invader Zim #41, Oni Press), and Aaron Alexovich (Invader Zim show and comics, Oni Press) as they discuss the origins of the show, the creativity and originality that made it the cult classic it is today, and never-before-seen art from Invader Zim books and comics coming this summer, including the Invader Zim Quarterlies with Gir’s Big Day! Moderated by Jeff Spry (SYFY Wire). Power Rangers Meet up, 3 p.m. : Actors Davi Santos ( Power Rangers Dino Charge ), William Shewfelt ( Power Rangers Ninja Steel) , Jack Guzman ( Power Rangers Wild Force ), Jasmeet Baduwalia ( Power Rangers Beast Morphers ), and Claire Blackwelder ( Power Rangers Dino Charge ) teleport in to celebrate more than 27 years of Power Rangers .

: Actors Davi Santos ( ), William Shewfelt ( , Jack Guzman ( ), Jasmeet Baduwalia ( ), and Claire Blackwelder ( ) teleport in to celebrate more than 27 years of . 3:00-3:50pm: The Art of Film and TV Posters: ASIFA-Hollywood and famed illustrators who have worked on entertainment art for the last 50 years will discuss their craft and what inspired them to pick up the baton and follow in the footsteps of their mentors. Join moderator Paul Shipper (Avengers: Infinity War), and panelists Steve Chorney (Who Framed Roger Rabbit), Robert Rodriguez (The Jewel of the Nile), James Goodridge (Deadpool), Greg Hildebrandt (Star Wars), William Stout (Wizards, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Akiko Stehrenberger (Kiss of the Damned), Rory Kurtz (Baby Driver), and Drew Struzan (Back to the Future).

ASIFA-Hollywood and famed illustrators who have worked on entertainment art for the last 50 years will discuss their craft and what inspired them to pick up the baton and follow in the footsteps of their mentors. Join moderator Paul Shipper (Avengers: Infinity War), and panelists Steve Chorney (Who Framed Roger Rabbit), Robert Rodriguez (The Jewel of the Nile), James Goodridge (Deadpool), Greg Hildebrandt (Star Wars), William Stout (Wizards, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Akiko Stehrenberger (Kiss of the Damned), Rory Kurtz (Baby Driver), and Drew Struzan (Back to the Future). 4:00-4:32pm: Composer Squares Game Show: Film & Television composers participate in a Hollywood Squares-like online game show where two film music fan contestants compete to win a soundtrack prize package. Watch as Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Ryan Elder (Rick & Morty), Chris Lennertz (The Boys), Jongnic Bontemps (Call of Duty WWII), and Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher) answer trivia questions on topics like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and even the Golden Girls. Contestants are Sapphire Toth and Gareth Hughes with hosts Anne Cecere (BMI) and Chandler Poling (White Bear PR).