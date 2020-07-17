A Guide To Attending Comic-Con@Home (July 22-26)

San Diego Comic-Con has announced details for its first-ever virtual event, Comic-Con@Home, including how fans can take part.

In honor of this event we have provided a guide explaining just how to attend this event and highlighted some popular panels to watch.

For the first time in its 50-year history, Comic-Con organizers announced an online version of SDCC (since he pandemic has ruined in-person plans) to launch July 22nd, the official start date of the originally scheduled convention.

The virtual event will exist on the Comic-Con website which, at 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will transform to Comic-Con@Home. The redesigned Home Page will be the means by which participants can access programming, the Online Exhibit Hall, and various events and interactive elements, as each will be supported by a variety of different platforms. While programming for each day will be available on the website, Comic-Con is working again with Sched.com for those who would like to create their own daily schedule. Trust us it’s easier this way.

Joining in the fun is the Comic-Con Museum which has long planned an interactive component to their efforts. They began offering activities through Comic-Con Museum@Home earlier this summer which will continue through the Comic-Con@Home weekend and beyond.

YouTube will host over 350 panels and programs as well as the 2020 Eisner Awards. The Online Exhibit Hall, with approximately 700 exhibitors, will exist on the GoExpo by Community Brands page. And for fans of Gaming, those activities will live on the Discord platform.

How To Plan Your Schedule:

Subscribe now to Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel, and sign up for notifications. This is the best way to be sent the latest news once panels are posted online. You can also check Comic-Con’s official Toucan blog for the latest. The SDCC Unofficial blog also provides updated news.

Panels Announced (So Far)

Chris Hardwick will moderate a panel about the AMC zombie show. Cast members Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) will be featured, as will executive producers Greg Nicotero and Scott Gimple, and showrunner Angela Kang.

Date and time to be announced

Fire up the grill. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and his voice cast, including H. Jon Benjamin (Bob), John Roberts (Linda), Kristen Schaal (Louise), Eugene Mirman (Gene), Dan Mintz (Tina) and Larry Murphy (Teddy) will discuss the animated Fox comedy and answer fan questions.

Date and time to be announced

Marvel’s 616

Marvel’s 616 is an anthology series coming to Disney Plus, and each episode will explore a different corner of the Marvel Universe. Writer and host Angélique Roché will moderate the panel, which will include directors Gillian Jacobs and Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

Thursday, July 23, 1 p.m. PT

The Right Stuff

The Apollo moon landing was more than 50 years ago, but it still fascinates almost anyone who’s ever stared up at the sky. The new original Disney Plus series The Right Stuff is a scripted series looking back at the early days of the space program, following seven astronauts as they prepare to make history. Real NASA royalty will help out with this one — former astronaut Mae Jemison will moderate the panel, which will include the enormous cast as well as showrunner Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

Saturday, July 25, 1 p.m. PT

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Dudes, be excellent to each other. Bill & Ted Face the Music reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the now-middle-aged rocker best friends, who have daughters of their own. Filmmaker Kevin Smith — yes, that Kevin Smith — will moderate the panel, which will include Reeves, Winter, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson.

Date and time to be announced

Some superhero films are horrible, but a superhero horror film? The New Mutants film is hoping to pull that off. The New Mutants are a group of teen mutant heroes in training, a spinoff of Marvel’s X-Men universe. Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones fame and Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things are among the stars who’ll be on this virtual panel.

Thursday, July 23, 2 p.m. PT

Fans will be excited to learn that DC Comics, longtime supporters of Comic-Con, will again provide artwork for the official event T-shirt which will be accompanied by an assortment of official Comic-Con-related and Comic-Con Museum-related merchandise available on the Merch store page on the Comic-Con website.

Collaborator and sponsor IGN will stream roughly 34 Comic-Con@Home panels as well as produce extensive hosted shoulder content, hosted interviews, and more, all in support of the online initiative.

Tumblr will serve as the platform for both the Comic-Con Art Show and the always popular Masquerade. The 46th annual Masquerade will open for viewing Friday, July 24th, and winners announced on Saturday, July 25th.

Films and anime have long been popular elements at Comic-Con. This tradition continues as both will employ the Scener Watch Party Platform, Funimation will exclusively host all of the anime Watch Parties including Black Clover and Fruits Basket. Scener is a Chrome browser plug-in that will allow fans the ability to simultaneously watch and discuss movies and anime.

FX will unveil the digital experience: FX UNLOCKED – where fans will engage with virtual activations for American Horror Story, What We Do in The Shadows, Cake and DAVE.

FutureTechLive! returns for a fifth year to present the virtual “World Builders” activation, featuring content by a global community of creators. In this unique experience, participants can explore new worlds in mixed reality, and unleash their imagination to create some of their own.

Lastly, there will be a number of activities including portfolio review, gaming, a SideWalk Art Challenge, a Cosplay Challenge, the SuperVolunteer Challenge, and even some shared recipes to nourish the soul (minus the food truck lines) during the Comic-Con@Home weekend.

Comic-Con will also offer an online version of its Souvenir Book, which will be available as a free, downloadable PDF, starting on Wednesday, July 22nd. The 260-page book contains new art and articles celebrating various anniversaries, including the 100th birthdays of Ray Bradbury and Ray Harryhausen, plus celebrations of EC Comics, Moomin, Jack Kirby’s Fourth World comics, and more. This year’s cover is by William Stout.

