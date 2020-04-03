News PlayStation Trailers

Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Trailer Is Here

by Dana Abercrombie0

Square Enix has released the Final Fantasy VII Remake final trailer, which will release on April 10th onPlayStation 4.

Fans who pre-ordered a digital copy from the PlayStation Store will be able to start downloading the game starting today.

The Deluxe Edition contains a hardback art book featuring stunning concept art, a soundtrack selection CD, Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Cactuar in-game and a Sephiroth SteelBook Case.

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack selection, and Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Carbuncle and Cactuar in-game.Final Fantasy 7 Remake' will introduce new bosses | Engadget

Those who pre-order any version of the game will also receive the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at launch, while those who pre-order any digital edition from the PlayStation Store will also receive the Cloud & Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation 4 system.

Pre-orders of any version of Final Fantasy VII Remake from the Square Enix Store will receive an exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake lanyard and automatically be entered for a chance to win a stunning limited-edition Sephiroth or Cloud Strife Chronograph watch.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

First Official Clip and New Images of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge

Dana Abercrombie

Alamo Drafthouse Wants to Lure Movie Goers with “Alamo-at-Home”

Dana Abercrombie

Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler is Getting His Own Law & Order: SVU Spin-Off

Dana Abercrombie