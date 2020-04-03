Final Fantasy VII Remake Final Trailer Is Here

Square Enix has released the Final Fantasy VII Remake final trailer, which will release on April 10th onPlayStation 4.

Fans who pre-ordered a digital copy from the PlayStation Store will be able to start downloading the game starting today.

Featuring a number of jaw-dropping reveals and glimpses at scenes from throughout the full game, the #FinalFantasy VII Remake Final Trailer is here! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/64Xhi4WR3e — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 3, 2020

The Deluxe Edition contains a hardback art book featuring stunning concept art, a soundtrack selection CD, Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Cactuar in-game and a Sephiroth SteelBook Case.

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack selection, and Summon Materia DLC allowing players to summon Carbuncle and Cactuar in-game.

Those who pre-order any version of the game will also receive the Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at launch, while those who pre-order any digital edition from the PlayStation Store will also receive the Cloud & Sephiroth Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation 4 system.

Pre-orders of any version of Final Fantasy VII Remake from the Square Enix Store will receive an exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake lanyard and automatically be entered for a chance to win a stunning limited-edition Sephiroth or Cloud Strife Chronograph watch.