GameStop Covers It’s Covid Response Mistakes By Making You Cover Your Face

by Dana Abercrombie0

When it comes to your health and the health of its employees, GameStop wants you to know they care. We’ve seen this “care” throughout this pandemic when management abandoned its underpaid staff to fend for themselves, asked its employees to source their own cleaning products for their stores, when they declared itself an “essential business” to sell games and when they asked its staff to take a 30% pay cut.

But this time they mean business.

GameStop has made the decision all of its stores in the U.S. will require customers to wear face coverings as of July 27th, due to the “growing spread of COVID-19.”

By announcing the decision 10 days before it will begin enforcing the new rule to give the company time to “inform customers of the change, post signage in stores and train associates on the new protocol.”

“We believe this is the right thing to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Providing a safe environment in our stores for all customers and store associates continues to be our top priority and wearing a face covering is a simple step every one of us can take to ensure the safety of others in our stores.”

Any customer with concerns, or health-related issues in wearing a face covering can shop at GameStop online at www.gamestop.com, or the GameStop mobile app. Both online channels offer access to GameStop’s Buy Online Pickup at Store service and a contactless Delivery@Door curbside service to meet customers video game needs.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

