GameStop Covers It’s Covid Response Mistakes By Making You Cover Your Face

When it comes to your health and the health of its employees, GameStop wants you to know they care. We’ve seen this “care” throughout this pandemic when management abandoned its underpaid staff to fend for themselves, asked its employees to source their own cleaning products for their stores, when they declared itself an “essential business” to sell games and when they asked its staff to take a 30% pay cut.

But this time they mean business.

GameStop has made the decision all of its stores in the U.S. will require customers to wear face coverings as of July 27th, due to the “growing spread of COVID-19.”

By announcing the decision 10 days before it will begin enforcing the new rule to give the company time to “inform customers of the change, post signage in stores and train associates on the new protocol.”

“We believe this is the right thing to do to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our associates and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19,” said George Sherman, chief executive officer for GameStop. “Providing a safe environment in our stores for all customers and store associates continues to be our top priority and wearing a face covering is a simple step every one of us can take to ensure the safety of others in our stores.”

Any customer with concerns, or health-related issues in wearing a face covering can shop at GameStop online at www.gamestop.com , or the GameStop mobile app. Both online channels offer access to GameStop’s Buy Online Pickup at Store service and a contactless Delivery@Door curbside service to meet customers video game needs.