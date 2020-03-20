GameStop is on Some Bullshit After Declaring Itself An “Essential Business.” Will Anyone Step In?

It appears GameStop just wants to watch the world burn, laugh and still push their products as people are dying in hospitals.

In simple words, one could assume GameStop doesn’t care about its employees and it’s time someone stepped in to help.

Are You There Government? It’s Me, Common Sense.

If you’re somehow living under a rock or Jared Leto just getting out of a 14-day silent retreat, the entire world is facing a pandemic by the name COVID-19. Here in the States, all stores considered non-essential are closing by government order in hopes of stopping the spread of this virus. Italy and San Francisco are under lockdown.

However, GameStop seems to have another idea in mind that is downright dangerous, reckless and just plain stupid. The retail giant who just this week told it employees to source cleaning products locally like hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and toilet paper (but don’t worry, demo stations will be shut down in their stores.) during a time when stores can’t even keep bread in stock and Americans are going to Mexico for toilet tissue, is now keeping their stores open as an “essential business.”

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home, we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.”

According to a report from IGN who obtained an internal memo, Gamestop is ordering their employees to stay open because they “sell essential products such as webcams microphones, computer equipment, audio equipment, phone charges and more…like Animal Crossing and DOOM Eternal.

For the record, no games or consoles were listed, but come on, we really know what this is about.

If you thought GameStop employees (many who are underpaid in the first place) having to work during this national health crisis when the government is telling people to practice social distancing even if they’re asymptotic is offensive, GameStop wants their employees to also go up against the law.

According to the internal memo, in the case that authorities attempt to shut down the store, “in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed,” the notice reads.

If they’ll still facing issues, managers can contact the “GameStop COVID-19 law enforcement and government support line,” which goes directly to voicemail when dialed.

Several customers and employees have called out GameStop for putting their employees’ health at risk and going against the police, citing video game retailers aren’t essential.

In addition to this egregious case of corporate greed, employees are getting the runaround from the corporate office. Despite constant Twitter updates, which still pushes games they did at least post a statement about the actions they have taken, allegedly employees don’t know what actions they should take or even the financial impact they will face. Multiple sources have come forward alleging GameStop corporate uses phone calls to avoid a paper trail. Maybe employees should start documenting their calls by using the store’s “essential” webcams and audio recorders.