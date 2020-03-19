News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox

GameStop is Selling DOOM Eternal On March 19th, Angering Animal Crossing Fans

by Dana Abercrombie0

In a “we’re tired of the media shitting on us” move, GameStop revealed on Twitter they will be releasing DOOM Eternal on March 19th, a day early.

“As a safety precaution for our customers and associates” in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this move is help “flatten the curve” and lessen the crowds since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was schedule to release the same day as DOOM.

Even though this is a great move in the health and safety of employees and customers, Animal Crossing fans feel left on in the cold…instead of the tropical island they long for and have taken to Twitter to complain.

Still no word if GameStop employees have received a shipment of hand sanitizers to handle the crowds during these release dates.

