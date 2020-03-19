Untitled Goose Game Quacks Away with Game of the Year at Game Developers Choice Awards

House House’s runaway viral sensation, Untitled Goose Game, was honored by the game development community with the prize of Game of the Year at tonight’s 20th annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) ceremony.

Originally scheduled to take place during the now-postponed GDC, the Game Developers Choice Awards ceremony was reformatted as a virtual livestream to recognize the best and brightest games released in the last year.

Australian developer House House’s Untitled Goose Game has earned oodles of accolades and loving internet tributes for its charming portrayal of a playfully malevolent goose on the loose. Tonight, the team added the Game of the Year award to the list of goodies taken by the titular goose, alongside a stolen radio, broom and gardener’s hat. Untitled Goose Game won the hearts of game critics and fans alike with its colorful game design which incorporated elements of puzzle-solving, creative thinking and stealth gameplay.

The Game Developers Choice Awards honor the very best games of the year, and was created for and voted on by developers. Winners in all categories except the Audience Award and Special Awards are selected by the Game Developers Choice Awards-specific International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), which is an invitation-only organization, comprised of leading game creators from all parts of the industry.

Katie Stern, General Manager of the Game Developers Conference, reacted with “Games like Untitled Goose Game [is] unbridled in their joyful approach to play. We thank and honor the winners, nominees and all creators for their part in creating some of the best entertainment the world has to offer.”