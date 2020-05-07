How To Choose The Best Smartphone For Online Gaming

Do you love playing online games and cannot imagine living without your daily dose of fun they provide? Luckily for you, we live in the digital era where smartphones make it possible to play our favorite online titles wherever we are. All you need is a stable internet connection and a solid smartphone, and you’ll be good to go.

However, when it comes to choosing the right smartphone for online gaming, the process is not as simple as it may seem at first. Nowadays, the market is crowded with spectacular mobile phones. In addition, while you are still discovering all the features of your current device, new models keep appearing regularly.

Well, the good news is that you won’t need the latest or the most expensive smartphone to be able to take part in a round or two of online gaming. Still, there are several characteristics your electronic friend should feature, all of which are highlighted in the text below.

Keep reading to learn what your smartphone needs to have!

Memory

In case you are only planning to download apps like Slotomania, you don’t need to worry about the memory on your phone. Simple games don’t use up a lot of space, which means that you can enjoy playing them for quite some time without the need to delete any other space-consuming files.

Yet, if you are interested in some serious online gaming that requires downloading the game together with all the additional patches and updates, this might be a problem for a phone with little space. Therefore, once you decide what kind of games you are likely to play, you will know how much memory you should look for in a phone.

Display

Let’s face it — maybe you have 20/20 vision at the moment, but that is bound to change after spending hours and hours staring at a tiny smartphone screen. For this reason, your new gaming phone should have a display of a satisfying size, as well as a high-quality screen.

This might seem irrelevant at the moment, especially if your gaming maximum is half an hour of Vegas Downtown Slots. But if you go to any smartphone store and try playing on a bigger and better phone for a while, you will notice how big the difference can be.

Moreover, you don’t want to miss any crucial details of the game just because you weren’t able to see them, right?

Processor and RAM

The processor is what determines how fast your phone will perform all the tasks you assign to it. This is particularly important in online gaming since you probably don’t want your phone to set you back in any way.

When it comes to processors, you can’t go wrong with any of the latest releases, including last year’s processor models, as they are still considered to be products of superior quality.

In the case of RAM memory, it is quite simple — the more the better. RAM memory is actually related to the data your smartphone can deal with at once. As far as online gaming is concerned, you need to consider how demanding the graphics of the games you plan to play are. This includes character models, level geometry, textures, and many other aspects.

Again, this is only necessary if you enjoy playing more advanced games. On the other hand, if you are going to stick to the good old free bingo or similar games, read this text and don’t worry about changing your phone any time soon.

Should I Buy a New Phone for Online Gaming?

Well, that depends on numerous factors. Once again, remember that you don’t need any out-of-this-world smartphone to play simple online games.

If, on the other hand, your gaming appetite is big, do an assessment of your current phone by carefully examining all the aspects mentioned in this text. In case your phone doesn’t check all the boxes, it is time for you to part ways and get yourself a new gadget.