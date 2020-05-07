The Medium Steals The Show At Inside Xbox Event

Earlier today, Bloober Team announced their brand new psychological horror game titled The Medium during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event. Launching on both Xbox Series X and PC this upcoming Holiday season, the tension-filled horror game is built around the concept of how your perspective changes your perception. The reveal trailer is embedded above while further details on the synopsis are included below.

Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living, and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive. Akira Yamaoka, of Silent Hill fame and Bloober Team’s Arkadiusz Reikowski, are working together on the game’s original ‘dual’ score, creating truly unique atmospheres across both worlds.

Bloober Team has become masterful at creating engaging psychological horror game experiences over the years as evidenced by titles such as Layers of Fear, Observer, and Blair Witch. The Medium promises to be their most ambitious title yet and the involvement of Silent Hill Composer Akira Yamaoka on this project makes this one game that you definitely should keep on your radar. Below are some additional screenshots to give you an idea of what to expect from the upcoming title. Stay tuned for more details on the game in the future.

