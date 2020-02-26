Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time’ Announcement Trailer

It’s been over a decade but Samurai Jack, the popular Cartoon Network series is finally gets its first new video game adaptation this summer.
Developed by Soleil (Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi, No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again and Devil’s Third) the Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time teaser consist of clips from the cartoon with scenes from the hack-and-slash gameplay that feature our hero fighting enemies with his samurai sword sticks, tridents, hammers, and a machine gun.
With more details dropping at PAX East, Samurai Jack’s head writer Darrick Bachman has written the script for Battle Through Time.
Battle Through Time arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this summer.