Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time’ Announcement Trailer

It’s been over a decade but Samurai Jack, the popular Cartoon Network series is finally gets its first new video game adaptation this summer.

Developed by Soleil (Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi, No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again and Devil’s Third) the Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time teaser consist of clips from the cartoon with scenes from the hack-and-slash gameplay that feature our hero fighting enemies with his samurai sword sticks, tridents, hammers, and a machine gun.

With more details dropping at PAX East, Samurai Jack’s head writer Darrick Bachman has written the script for Battle Through Time.