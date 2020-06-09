In this time of uncertainty, where a global pandemic has prevented many reputable events from taking place, mayamada has decided to bring their popular British community event GamePad to the virtual space. GamePad Online will be streamed across Twitch, YouTube and other popular streaming sites simultaneously.

GamePad is typically an event that takes place 2-3 times per year around London, where mayamada invites the public to come and mingle with other likeminded gamers and fans of Japanese culture. They host game tournaments while also allowing guests to casually play a selection of games around the venue. There are tasty treats to enjoy, and mayamada’s own merchandise to purchase (which includes clothing and manga). You’ll often find many gaming industry guests lingering around too.

With 2020 being a frustrating year for gatherings, mayamada will bring their GamePad idea online for a day of unique broadcasting on June 27th 2020. Here’s what you can expect to witness during the GamePad stream:

“Friendly Fire” Competition – Communities including Get Well Gamers, Melanin Gamers, Stream Cast and more will be battling it out across three rounds, representing their communities to be crowned Friendly Fire Champion!

Cosplay @ Home Showcase – Get dressed for the occasion as your favourite video game character and enter the GamePad Online cosplay awards that will include under 16 and 16+ categories.

Animal Crossing Scavenger Hunt – Both ticket holders and GamePad Discord community members will be invited to take part in the GamePad Online Scavenger Hunt, searching islands for a chance to win great prizes.

Gaming Industry Interviews – Interested in a career in gaming? With the help of GamePad Online sponsors Into Games and event supporters French Cultural Institute in London, you’ll get to see content and interviews with amazing people across the video game industry.

I’m excited to announce that The Koalition will also be taking part in this exciting broadcast. So look out for us.

GamePad Online is a free event, you can get tickets to be reminded when it goes live and have stream links sent directly to your inbox. Every ticket holder will also be entered into a raffle to win one of two framed mayamada artwork pieces on the event day.



About mayamada

Founded in London, mayamada is a creative manga brand set within an imaginative universe of amazing characters. Co-founder and writer, Nigel Twumasi has turned a passion for storytelling into a positive force for inspiring creativity and joy in others.The mayamada brand is set within a television network where the story of each show is told through manga-style comic books. mayamada’s work has been exhibited at conventions and events across the UK and internationally. As well as their social gaming event GamePad, they also deliver comic story workshops. Using their experience producing stories, they help to build creative storytelling skills in young people in schools, colleges, youth hubs and organisations including the Prince’s Trust, Big Creative Education and across various London boroughs.