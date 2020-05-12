News PC

New Crucible Overview Videos Highlight Game Modes

by Richard Bailey Jr.0

Earlier today, Relentless Studios and Amazon Games released three new gameplay mode overview videos for their upcoming team-based shooter Crucible. The trailers are included below with brief descriptions of each game mode.

Heart of the Hives: A 4 vs. 4 battle against giant boss Hives that spawn throughout the world. Each Hive contains a valuable Heart, and the first team to capture three Hearts wins, making each match a dangerous balance between racing the opposing team and surviving the powerful Hives.

Alpha Hunters: Eight teams of two take the battlefield and fight to be the final team standing.

Harvester Command: Two eight-person teams battle to capture and hold Harvesters spread across the map, vying for control of the Essence that drew them all to the planet. Teams earn points by controlling Harvesters and defeating opponents, and the first team to 100 points wins.

Crucible

Crucible is free-to-play and launches worldwide on May 20th for PC. Are any of you planning on checking out the game? Please feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Richard Bailey Jr. is an Illustrator, Animator, and Designer based out of Stone Mountain, GA. He has a deep passion for gaming and enjoys both writing and talking about the medium on a regular basis.

