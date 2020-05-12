Ghost of Tsushima Themed State of Play Taking Place This Week

Today, SIE Content Communications and Senior Director Sid Shuman announced via a PlayStation blog post that they are having a Ghost of Tsushima themed State of Play broadcast on May 14th at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET. The episode will provide fans with an extended look at gameplay footage including exploration, combat mechanics, and more. Fans can watch the broadcast on Twitch or YouTube and should expect roughly an 18-minute show.

Ghost of Tsushima is an upcoming action-adventure game being developed by Sucker Punch Productions. Set on Tsushima Island in 1274, Ghost revolves around the last samurai as he must master new abilities to defeat the Mongol Empire.

Sony previously announced that this highly anticipated exclusive will launch on July 17th. Sucker Punch hasn’t shown us too much from the game up to this point, meaning we will have a lot of new information to sink our teeth into later this week. The blog post almost emphasized that no PS5 news will be shared during this broadcast. It will be very interesting to see when we will hear about Sony’s next console especially after both this game and The Last of Us Part II drop over the next few months. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

Are any of you looking forward to Ghosts of Tsushima as much as I am? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below.

Source: PlayStation Blog