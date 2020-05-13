PlayStation Studios Opening Animation Video Revealed

Earlier today, Sony revealed a brand new PlayStation Studios opening animation video on its official PlayStation YouTube page. The intriguing 17-second clip has been embedded above for you all to check out.

The opening video is set to appear at the start of video games developed and managed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios organization. Fans can expect to see this cool intro later this year in upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. While a specific timetable hasn’t been given, the branding and logo are set to appear alongside the launch of PS5.

In an in-depth article over at gamesindustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Eric Lempel describes the opening animation as an exciting moment. Below are a few key quotes as to how the team came up with the concept.

“Over the last few years — and even the last decade — the strength of the titles coming out from our studios has been stronger than ever. We have been thinking about how we unite all of these great games under one brand, and really the purpose of that is to make the consumer understand that, when they see this brand, they’re getting ready for a robust, innovative, deep experience that they’ve come to expect from games coming from PlayStation. So we came up with PlayStation Studios.

Now that this animation has been unveiled, a proper PS5 reveal event may be just around the corner. If you’re a fan of PlayStation, you certainly have a lot to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead. Stay tuned for more details sooner rather than later.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz