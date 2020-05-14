Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Official Gameplay Trailer Released

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios released the official gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The action-packed trailer is embedded above while an official description of the three new playable characters in Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop is included below.

Fujin is the God of Wind and serves the Elder Gods alongside his brother, Raiden, as a Protector of Earthrealm. First playable in Mortal Kombat 4, he’s adept at inspiring goodness and heroism to conquer the forces of hatred and tyranny and fights to ensure Earthrealm’s bright future. The immortal Fujin uses his sword and crossbow in combat and unleashes his powers as a God through a variety of wind-manipulating attacks to control his weapons, his movements, and even his adversaries.

Sheeva is the four-armed, half-human, half-dragon queen of Outworld’s ancient Shokan race. First playable in Mortal Kombat 3, the powerful Shokan warrior leads her people in the quest to attain their rightful place as partners in Outworld’s rule. The male Shokan once scoffed when Sheeva entered the contest to become their next leader, but after a resounding victory, she proved herself to be superior and was crowned the first queen of the Shokan. The heavy-hitting, master brawler employs her grappling fighting style to take down enemies and uses her faithful shield and unblockable teleport stomp to strike fear into the hearts of anyone who might oppose her.

RoboCop, formerly known as Alex Murphy, was a dutiful police officer who was brutally executed by a local gang. Brought back to life through OCP technology, Murphy was transformed into RoboCop, a highly advanced cybernetic police officer designed to uphold the law and protect the innocent. Now making his debut in the Mortal Kombat franchise, RoboCop has received a few upgrades and enters into battles equipped with a deadly arsenal of weapons, including his Auto 9 pistol. He also employs a flamethrower, riot shield, and shoulder cannon that he can load with various types of ammunition to apprehend any Kombatants who stand in his way. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel.

Fans who already own Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the story expansion separately for $39.99 or bundled with the new Kombat Pack for $49.99. All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch which includes new skins for Scorpion, Sub Zero, and Frost. Lastly, fan-favorite stage fatalities, arenas, and friendships will return in a free content update around the same time as Aftermath launches. Stay tuned for more details on the expansion in the weeks ahead.