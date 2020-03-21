News TV

Rosario Dawson Cast as Ahsoka Tano in Season Two of The Mandalorian

by Dana Abercrombie0

The second season of Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian has cast Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap) to star as a live-action version of Rebels and Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan apprentice who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. This would be the character’s first appearance in live-action.

Tano first appeared in Star Wars lore in the 2008 Clone Wars film that led into the hit TV series, which was revived for its last season that is currently airing on Disney+, and has since spun off into other series such as Rebels as well as video games and comics.

Talk about manifesting your destiny. In 2017, Dawson tweeted that she would love the play the character. While it’s unknown how much will see of the character, season two is set to premiere in October.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

