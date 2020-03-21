Rosario Dawson Cast as Ahsoka Tano in Season Two of The Mandalorian

The second season of Disney+’s acclaimed Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian has cast Rosario Dawson (Zombieland: Double Tap) to star as a live-action version of Rebels and Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan apprentice who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. This would be the character’s first appearance in live-action.

Tano first appeared in Star Wars lore in the 2008 Clone Wars film that led into the hit TV series, which was revived for its last season that is currently airing on Disney+, and has since spun off into other series such as Rebels as well as video games and comics.

Talk about manifesting your destiny. In 2017, Dawson tweeted that she would love the play the character. While it’s unknown how much will see of the character, season two is set to premiere in October.