Throwdown Ep. 280 – The Price of Greatness

– PS5 may see limited release, could cost $550

– Jason Schreier leaves Kotaku

– Amazon France trolls internet with multiple PS4 games coming to PC

– Grand Theft Auto VI will be a “smaller” production

– No Gamescom in 2020

– ESRB rating now shows if a game has loot boxes

– Crysis Remastered announced

