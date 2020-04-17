Observer System Redux Announced For Next-Gen Consoles

Earlier today, Bloober Team revealed that Observer System Redux is currently in development for next-gen consoles. Set for a holiday 2020 release, System Redux is the definitive version of the 2017 award-winning cyberpunk thriller Observer complete with augmented visuals, gameplay and new story content. The next-gen announcement trailer is embedded above while a brief description of the rebuilt game is included below.

In System Redux, veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory. Keep an eye out for more details on the enhancements in the coming weeks and months leading up to the premiere of next-generation consoles!

Blobber Team released a few other notable survival horror games over the years including Layers of Fear and Blair Witch. Their decision to bring Observer to next-gen consoles was a smart one as it gives fans something to look forward to later this year. If you’re interested in checking out a unique psychological horror experience within a cyberpunk setting then this title should definitely on your radar. Stay tuned for more impressions and videos of Observer System Redux in action over the next few months.

Are any of you planning on checking out Observer System Redux when it launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year? Please feel free to let us know your thoughts on the game and more in the comments section below.