Throwdown Ep. 286 – State of Next-Gen

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown! On this podcast/vidcast we discuss the latest video game news and topics in an uncompromising and honest manner. No developer, publisher, or fanboy is safe from us!

Tonight’s Topics:

– PS5 3rd party games revealed

– PS5 reveal reportedly happening on June 3

– The Last of Us II State of Play

– Ghost of Tsushima inspired by Red Dead Redemption

– Xbox Series X pre-orders are “coming soon”

– Xbox Series X to launch with thousands of backward compatible games

– Dead by Daylight gets Silent Hill expansion

– BlizzCon 2020 canceled

– Grand Theft Auto VI may release before March 2024

– Final Fantasy XVI rumored summer announcement

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.