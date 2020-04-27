Watch Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 281 from ThrowdownShow on www.twitch.tv
Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 281

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– What do you think of The Last of Us 2’s story getting leaked?
– Is Microsoft phasing out the Xbox One X?
– What satisfaction do you get from unlocking trophies?
– What do you think of trophies added post-launch?
– Will there be any true first-party PS5-only exclusives?
– Why don’t some gamers dismiss indie games?
– Who is the bigger baddie: Sephiroth or Kefka?
– Will big changes in upcoming Final Fantasy 7 games upset you?
– Did a lot of people want FF7 to have turn-based combat?
– Has there been an upswing in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions?
– Which games became better under a new dev/publisher?
– What are your favorite video game old-school game companies?
– Should Sucker Punch bring back inFAMOUS?

IF YOU WANT TO ASK US QUESTIONS FOR NEXT WEEK’S SHOW, PLEASE LEAVE THEM IN THE THROWDOWN DISCORD SERVER. LIMIT TO TWO GAMING QUESTIONS, PLEASE.

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.

