Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Wrestling

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Teaser Trailer Released, No More WWE 2K21

by Dana Abercrombie0

Christmas came early for 2K announced WWE 2K21 is officially dead! Instead of dealing with a glitch-filled 2K21, 2K have announced they are releasing an arcade-style brawler called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Looking a lot like THQ’s 2011 cult classic WWE All-Stars, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a completely new WWE gaming experience featuring feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the first five wrestlers confirmed for Battlegrounds. An additional mix of new and old wrestlers seem possible.

Focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it, casual gamers just learning the ropes can play or passionate fans ready for all the action can just in all the action as well.

Developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, who have been hard at work on WWE 2K Battlegrounds have also released a teaser trailer which you can view above.

Launching this fall, more information about WWE 2K Battlegrounds will drop in the coming months.

Former genius and a woman of mystery and power, whose power is exceeded only by her mystery, Dana Abercrombie has been watching movies since birth (yes birth...we did say "genius"). Despite her secret desire of wanting to give it all up to become a gorgeous billionaire, Dana is most passionate politics about movies often times getting in many heated debates resulting in being thrown out of many gatherings. Despite having a degree in English AND Journalism (multi-tasking FTW!) from the University at Albany-SUNY, she is currently interested in perusing a degree at Yale Law School, because one should never give up on a dream of becoming a gorgeous billionaire...and knowing how to sue someone as a result of those heated debates.

Related posts

The Last of Us Part II And Ghosts of Tsushima Launching Worldwide This Summer

Richard Bailey Jr.

XFL Commissioner Sues Vince McMahon for Termination Without Cause

Dana Abercrombie

Amazon Removes Pre-Orders for Upcoming Video Game Titles

Dana Abercrombie