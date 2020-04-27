WWE 2K Battlegrounds Teaser Trailer Released, No More WWE 2K21

Christmas came early for 2K announced WWE 2K21 is officially dead! Instead of dealing with a glitch-filled 2K21, 2K have announced they are releasing an arcade-style brawler called WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Looking a lot like THQ’s 2011 cult classic WWE All-Stars, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a completely new WWE gaming experience featuring feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin are the first five wrestlers confirmed for Battlegrounds. An additional mix of new and old wrestlers seem possible.

Focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it, casual gamers just learning the ropes can play or passionate fans ready for all the action can just in all the action as well.

Developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds, who have been hard at work on WWE 2K Battlegrounds have also released a teaser trailer which you can view above.

Launching this fall, more information about WWE 2K Battlegrounds will drop in the coming months.