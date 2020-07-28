Throwdown Podcast

Throwdown Your Questions Ep. 294

by Tony Polanco0

Welcome to another episode of Throwdown Your Questions! On this show, we answer all of your Video Game related questions.

Here are all of the questions we answer this week:

– What game, real or imagined, would get you to buy a next-gen console on day one?
– If Xbox Game Pass succeeds, will Sony do its own version of it?
– What can Microsoft do to better advertise Xbox Game Pass?
– Should 343 have reset Halo by putting Master Chief in a new world?
– Why does Halo Infinite look so bad?
– Will PS5’s backward compatibility plan mirror the Wii’s Virtual Console?
– Did Xbox Game Pass overshadow the Xbox Games Showcase?
– Do lower-end PCs hold back PC game development?
– What are the chances of Microsoft delaying Halo Infinite?
– Which enhancements do you want PS4 games to get when played on PS5?
– Does the Xbox brand get unfairly treated by fans and the media?
– Why doesn’t Microsoft do a better job of advertising Xbox?
– After the Xbox Games Showcase, is it safe to say PS5 won next-gen?

Thanks as always to Shawn Daley for our awesome intro and outro music.

