Phantasy Star Online 2 is Coming to Steam

Phantasy Star Online 2 will arrive as a free-to-play MMO on Steam on August 5th, 2020. Previously the title was only available on PC via the Microsoft Store.

The game will be available to download on Steam in the following regions:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United States

A brief history of Phantasy Star Online 2

The initial version of Phantasy Star Online 2 released in July 2012 in Japan for the PC. A PlayStation Vita version was released in February 2013 and its servers will shut down next month. A PS4 version was released in 2016 also, but keep in mind that the Vita and the PS4 version were completely exclusive to Japan. As of now, the English version of PSO2 has yet to hit the PS4.

A Nintendo Switch version called Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud was released in Japan in December 2019.

And then at E3 2019, A Western version was announced for the very first time on the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. This frustrated many PlayStation owners who had to struggle with trying to understand the Japanese version.

Currently, it is confirmed that the Western version of PSO2 will hit the PS4 eventually, but there isn’t a solid date for it.

And now, Steam users will get their chance to download the game this August. Which is a big deal, considering there are many PC gamers who prefer to get their games from Steam rather than the Microsoft Store.

A massive updated and separate “shared universe” game, titled Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is scheduled for a 2021 release and was announced at last week’s Xbox Games Showcase.

I’ll be testing out the Steam version of the game myself, so if you need some impressions on the game we’ll have some very soon.

Have you played PPSO2 already? If so, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments!