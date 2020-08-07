Use The Force From Your Living Room In Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

During today’s Sony’s State of Play, ILMxLAB revealed Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR on August 25th.

“Vader Immortal holds a very special place in our hearts at ILMxLAB and we are very excited to be bringing this to PlayStation VR. This allows even more fans to experience the first Star Wars story designed exclusively for virtual reality,” said Harvey Whitney, Producer at ILMxLAB.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series lets you step inside your own Star Wars cinematic adventure as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself. The series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojo.

Created in close collaboration with the Lucasfilm Story Group, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire). It features Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Big Mouth) as your witty droid sidekick, ZO-E3, and fan favorite Scott Lawrence (Star Wars Resistance) as Darth Vader.

The three episodes will be sold as a single purchase at $29.99 MSRP, bringing the complete VR trilogy together for players and fans.

ILMxLAB also debuted a brand new trailer which you can view above.